Tickets on Sale for Potential SAL Championship Series Opener on Sunday

September 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws won a dramatic game on Tuesday night to move within one win of advancing to the South Atlantic League Championship Series. Tickets are on sale for the opener, which would take place on Sunday at 12:05 pm against either Greenville or Hickory.

SAL Championship Series Ticket Information

Tickets are just $10 and include a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda. Click here to order online.

Fans will pick up their voucher at the Ticket Kiosk on the concourse behind home plate.

Rally Towel Giveaway

The first 1,000 fans at the game on Sunday will receive a BlueClaws Playoff Rally Towel thanks to Farro's Tees. Gates open at 11:00 am.

BlueClaws Playoff Merchandise

With the BlueClaws back in the postseason, it's a great time to order your BlueClaws playoff t-shirt! They are available online or at the Claws Cove during the game!

