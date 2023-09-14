Claws Fall 6-2 on Thursday; Series-Deciding Game Three on Friday Night
September 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 6-2 on Thursday night in Game Two of the South Atlantic League Northern Division Championship Series, which now goes to a series-deciding game three on Friday night.
Renegades starter Cam Schlittler gave up one run over five innings to earn the win for the Renegades, who had 12 hits and drew six walks in the game.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Jared Carr. He drove in Bryan Rincon, who had walked and stole second.
Hudson Valley responded with single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings off Mitch Neunborn. In the second, Anthony Hall singled home Jesus Rodriguez to tie the game. Christopher Familia's RBI double put the Renegades up 2-1 in the third. Spencer Henson, who hit 14 regular season home runs, went deep in the fourth for a 3-1 lead.
Neunborn gave up three runs in 3.1 innings while walking three and striking out six.
The Renegades added a run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Jared Serna to score Henson off Carlos Betancourt. That gave the Renegades a 4-1 lead. Hudson Valley added two more in the seventh on a one-out, two-run single by Alexander Vargas off Cam Wynne.
Carr and Leandro Pineda each had two hits for the BlueClaws in the loss.
Osiel Rodriguez gave up just one hit over two scoreless in relief for Hudson Valley.
Spencer Henson had two hits and a home run for the Renegades in a game that he did not even start, entering as an injury replacement in the second inning.
The teams will now play a winner-take-all game three on Friday night from Hudson Valley at 6:35 pm. The winner moves onto the SAL Championship Series on Sunday.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from September 14, 2023
- Renegades Win Over BlueClaws - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Claws Fall 6-2 on Thursday; Series-Deciding Game Three on Friday Night - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- BlueClaws Box Office Open Friday & Saturday - Includes 25% off Playoff Gear in Claws Cove - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- HVR Game Notes - September 14, 2023 - Game 2 SAL North Division Championship Series - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Tickets on Sale for Potential SAL Championship Series Opener on Sunday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Claws Fall 6-2 on Thursday; Series-Deciding Game Three on Friday Night
- BlueClaws Box Office Open Friday & Saturday - Includes 25% off Playoff Gear in Claws Cove
- Tickets on Sale for Potential SAL Championship Series Opener on Sunday
- Ricketts Homers in the 8th; Claws Rally for 2-1 Win in Game One of SAL NDCS
- BlueClaws Back in the Postseason - Game One Tuesday Night