Claws Fall 6-2 on Thursday; Series-Deciding Game Three on Friday Night

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 6-2 on Thursday night in Game Two of the South Atlantic League Northern Division Championship Series, which now goes to a series-deciding game three on Friday night.

Renegades starter Cam Schlittler gave up one run over five innings to earn the win for the Renegades, who had 12 hits and drew six walks in the game.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Jared Carr. He drove in Bryan Rincon, who had walked and stole second.

Hudson Valley responded with single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings off Mitch Neunborn. In the second, Anthony Hall singled home Jesus Rodriguez to tie the game. Christopher Familia's RBI double put the Renegades up 2-1 in the third. Spencer Henson, who hit 14 regular season home runs, went deep in the fourth for a 3-1 lead.

Neunborn gave up three runs in 3.1 innings while walking three and striking out six.

The Renegades added a run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Jared Serna to score Henson off Carlos Betancourt. That gave the Renegades a 4-1 lead. Hudson Valley added two more in the seventh on a one-out, two-run single by Alexander Vargas off Cam Wynne.

Carr and Leandro Pineda each had two hits for the BlueClaws in the loss.

Osiel Rodriguez gave up just one hit over two scoreless in relief for Hudson Valley.

Spencer Henson had two hits and a home run for the Renegades in a game that he did not even start, entering as an injury replacement in the second inning.

The teams will now play a winner-take-all game three on Friday night from Hudson Valley at 6:35 pm. The winner moves onto the SAL Championship Series on Sunday.

