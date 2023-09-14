BlueClaws Box Office Open Friday & Saturday - Includes 25% off Playoff Gear in Claws Cove

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - In anticipation of potentially hosting Game One of the South Atlantic League Championship Series on Sunday at 12:05 pm, the BlueClaws Box Office will be open in the Claws Cove for in-person orders on Friday and, if the BlueClaws advance, Saturday from 11 am - 3 pm.

Should the BlueClaws win either Thursday or Friday at Hudson Valley, they would host Game One of the SAL Championship Series on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark at 12:05 pm.

Additionally, fans that come to the ballpark will save 25% off playoff gear and select merchandise.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Sunday's SAL Championship Series game are just $10 and include a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda.

Fans can order tickets online.

Rally Towel Giveaway

Should the BlueClaws play on Sunday, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a BlueClaws Playoff Rally Towel thanks to Farro's Tees.

