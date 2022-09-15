Tickets for South Atlantic League Finals Available Now

The Cyclones are one win away from advancing to the South Atlantic League Championship Series. The finals would begin on Sunday on the road before returning to Coney Island for Games Two and Three (If necessary) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tickets are $15 and include stored value that can be redeemed for hamburger / hot dog / chicken tenders + french fries and 16 oz soft drink. There is also a kosher ticket option that includes $10 loaded value to be redeemed at the Kosher Stand.

Finally - there is also an All You Can Drink option available on The Rooftop Lounge for $49 that includes beer, wine, seltzer, mixed drinks and soft drinks + a hot dog buffet.

