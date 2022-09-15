Hot Rods Game Notes SAL DS Game 2

The Braves lead the series 1-0 while the Hot Rods have to win or their season is over.

Defeat from the Jaws of Victory... After an unbelievable outing from Hot rods starter Logan Workman, who threw five no-hit, shutout innings, BG went into the eighth with a one-run lead. The Braves scored two runs in the bottom of the frame, but Abiezel Ramirez tied the game with two outs in the ninth after Logan Driscoll hit a pinch-hit single. The game went to extras and in the bottom of the tenth, an error by Ramirez on a throw to first proved costly with Rome getting a walk-off win to go up 1-0 in the series.

Tuesday's Notes... Workman is the first pitcher in Hot Rods history to throw five or more innings while allowing less than two hits in a postseason game... Lopez had three hits, which ties a franchise record for most hits by a player in a postseason game... BG's 17 strikeouts at the plate are the second-most in club history... The Hot Rods were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position...

The Stage is Set... After a tight 2022 season series, the Hot Rods and Braves meet for a three-game series in the Divisional Round of the 2022 South Atlantic League playoffs. The Hot Rods won the season series 13-11 with a 7-5 record at home and 6-6 at AdventHealth Stadium. The Braves have outhit BG with a .230 average in the season series to the Hot Rods .219, but BG has outscored Rome 110-101. The Braves have homered 25 times to the Hot Rods 20 this season, and have struck out less (228 to 254). BG's pitching staff has a series ERA of 3.88 to Rome's 3.77 but the walks are very close (95 for BG to 96 for Rome). BG has turned more doubleplays, though, with 17 to eight.

Back to Bowling Green... The road leg of the SAL DS is over and the Hot Rods and Brave turn their attention to Bowling Green for Thursday's game two. BG was 43-22 at home this season and 7-5 against Rome at BGBP. The Hot Rods must win two straight to advnace to the SAL Championship series.

Defending Champs... Jeff Smith led the Hot Rods to their second-ever league title in 2021, and has them back in the postseason in 2022. It's the sixth-straight season the Hot Rods have reached postseason play, skippered by Smith (2X), Craig Albernaz (1X, 2018), and Reinaldo Ruiz (3X, 2016, 2017, 2019) in this stretch.

Clinched!... BG finished the first half leading their division for the third time in club history, clinching a playoff spot with 2018's Midwest League Champions and again in 2011. (there were no halves in 2021). The 2011 team finished the first leg of the season with a 41-29 record while the 2018 Hot Rods set a franchise record with 47 wins in the first half and a record of 47-22. The 2022 club became the third Hot Rods team to the 40-win mark in a half.

Records Broken... A few Hot Rods players are closing in on club records entering into the last week of the 2022 regular season. Heriberto Hernandez passed Jordan Qsar (2021) for the team's single-season home run record with his 24th in the fifth inning on Wednesday. Hernandez passed 2011 Hot Rods lefty Philip Wunderlich for the team RBI record of 86 with three RBIs on Saturday. His record stands at 89 heading into the season finale. Hernandez also owns the franchise strikeout record, previously held by Josh Lowe (2017, 144). Anthony Molina tied the franchise win record of 13 on Thursday, set by George Jensen (2011).

