Ticket Prices Just a Dime-A-Degree on Tuesday

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs will let Mother Nature determine the price of a Sea Dogs general admission ticket on Tuesday, April 4th. Fans will pay just a "Dime-A-Degree" for general admission tickets for any home game during the 2023 season.

The temperature at 9:00 AM on April 4th at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine will determine the price of a ticket for the day. For example, if the 9:00 AM temperature is 45 degrees Fahrenheit, all general admission tickets sold that day will be priced at $4.50. General admission tickets are normally $11.00 for Adults and $8.00 for kids & seniors.

The specially priced tickets will be available at the Hadlock Field ticket office, by phone at 207-879-9500, and online at www.seadogs.com. The Hadlock Field ticket office closes at 5:00 PM for phone and in-person sales. However, the offer will be available online at www.seadogs.com until 11:59 PM on April 4th.

There is no limit on the number of tickets purchased and all general admission tickets for any 2023 Sea Dogs home game is eligible for the special rate. Group ticket purchases are also eligible for this special rate; providing payment in full is received on April 4th.

Shortly after 9:00 AM on April 4th, the Sea Dogs will alert fans to the temperature determining the cost of a general admission ticket for the day. Fans will be able to get this information at www.seadogs.com, the Sea Dogs' social media sites including Facebook and Twitter, and by signing up for the Sea Dogs' Email Newsletter.

The Sea Dogs open their 30th season on Thursday, April 6th at 6:00 PM against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets).

