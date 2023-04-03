Fisher Cats Announce 2023 Broadcast Team

April 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. (April 3, 2023) -The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced their broadcast team for the 2023 season, which begins this Thursday in Altoona, Pa.

Steve Goldberg returns to the organization as the Broadcasting and Media Relations Manager. The Boston native and University of Missouri graduate has made stops in professional baseball with the Charleston RiverDogs, Melbourne Aces, Frisco RoughRiders, and Mobile BayBears, where he was voted the 2019 Southern League Broadcaster of the Year. Previously, Goldberg worked for Learfield as a broadcast producer and Mississippi State studio host. He spent two years as the South Alabama Jaguars women's basketball radio voice. Goldberg is also a veteran of the Cape Cod Baseball League, calling Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox games in their 2014 championship season.

Gareth Kwok enters his first season as Broadcasting and Media Relations Assistant for the Fisher Cats. Most recently, Kwok was the broadcasting, community and public relations assistant for the Frederick Keys, former High-A affiliate of the Orioles, in Frederick, MD. In the fall and winter, Kwok fills in on play-by-play for Arizona State men's and women's basketball on the Sun Devil Radio Network. He previously served a summer as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod League. Kwok is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Bob Lipman, a six-time NSMA New Hampshire Sportscaster of the Year award winner, will also return to the booth. He has been broadcasting games for the Fisher Cats since the team's inaugural season in 2004 and serves as the team historian. He is also the radio voice of UNH Football, the primary basketball broadcaster for Dartmouth College, and an athletic communications assistant at Southern New Hampshire University.

Pat Cullen and Zach Herman return as the lead producers of Fisher Cats baseball. All 138 games, home and away, will air on iHeartRadio's WGIR 610 AM (Manchester) and Fox Sports 930 WPKX (Rochester). This marks the 16th season of the partnership between the team and radio station.

The first broadcast of the season is this Thursday, as the Fisher Cats visit the Altoona Curve. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with first pitch at 6 p.m.

The Fisher Cats home opener is next Tuesday, April 11, at 6:35 p.m. against the Future Red Sox (Portland Sea Dogs). The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a free Schedule Frisbee Giveaway courtesy of Eastern Propane & Oil. For tickets, call (603) 641-2005 or visit www.nhfishercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.