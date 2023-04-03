Pirates Reveal 2023 Curve Break Camp Roster

CURVE, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Monday an initial list of 33 players reporting to Altoona for the 2023 season. The player list features six players that are ranked in the Pirates Top-30 prospects by MLB.com and one player ranked among the top-100 prospects in all of Minor League Baseball.

MLB Pipeline ranked Pittsburgh's minor league system as the eighth-best among all organizations entering 2023, marking the fifth straight year that Pittsburgh's minor league system is ranked in the top 10 by MLB Pipeline. Pittsburgh's seven minor league affiliates combined for a 370-346 record (.517 winning percentage) in 2022, the fourth-best winning percentage among all National League organizations behind the Colorado Rockies (.549), Los Angeles Dodgers (.545) and San Diego Padres (.522).

Headlining the returning group of position players for the Curve are No. 3 Pirates prospect/No. 57 overall C Henry Davis and No. 6 Pirates prospect INF Liover Peguero. Other players ranked in the Pirates Top-30 by MLB.com include No. 11 RHP Jared Jones, No. 17 OF Matt Gorski, No. 20 RHP Kyle Nicolas, and No. 23 OF Matt Fraizer.

To view a complete list of players reporting to Altoona, click here.

On the mound, 12 pitchers who have spent time with the Curve are slated to open the season in Altoona led by RHP Bear Bellomy, LHP Omar Cruz, LHP Nick Dombkowski, RHP Matt Eckelman, RHP Oliver Garcia, RHP Cameron Junker, RHP Travis MacGregor, RHP Kyle Nicolas, LHP Tyler Samaniego, RHP Aaron Shortridge, RHP Tahnaj Thomas and RHP Noe Toribio.

Additional returners among the position player group include C Carter Bins, C Dylan Shockley, INF Andres Alvarez, INF Claudio Finol, OF Fabricio Macias, OF Lolo Sanchez and OF Connor Scott. INF Mason Martin, a 2021 Post-Season AA Northeast League All-Star with the Curve, and INF Drew Maggi, a 2014 Eastern League All-Star with the Curve, are also slated to open the season with Altoona.

Rounding out the pitching staff are RHP Juan Minaya, RHP Justin Meis, LHP Braeden Ogle, and RHP Sean Sullivan. Meis, a Bethel Park HS graduate, and Sullivan, Pittsburgh's 8th round draft selection in 2021, are expected to join the Curve rotation.

The position player group is also highlighted by a pair of veteran hitters, INF Domingo Leyba and OF Josh Palacios. Both players are in their first season with the Pirates organization and have combined for more than 300 Double-A games in their career.

