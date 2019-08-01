Thursday's Game Suspended Due to Rain

KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Fireflies and Intimidators got through two and a half innings on Thursday in Kannapolis before the rain intensified. The score was tied, 3-3, before the umpires called for the tarp. Shortly after, the game was officially suspended.

This game will resume at 5:00 ET on Friday at Intimidators Stadium and will be completed as a nine-inning game. However, Friday's regularly scheduled finale will be played shortly after as only a seven-inning game.

The Fireflies offense roared in the first inning and scored three runs on five hits. Kannapolis bounced back with a three-run homer, courtesy of Lenyn Sosa, in the home half of the first.

You can listen to all the action on Friday at FirefliesLiveStream.com.

