Thunderbolts to Hold Press Conference on August 14th
August 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Evansville, In.: On next Wednesday, August 14th, the Thunderbolts will be holding a press conference in the Ford Center lobby to make a special announcement, beginning at 10:00am CT.
The press conference will be open to media and the public, and Team President Scott Schoenike along with Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes will be available for questions during the event and interviewing after the conclusion of the press conference. The event will also be streamed live via the Evansville Thunderbolts Facebook page. The Thunderbolts begin the 2024-25 season at Ford Center on Friday, October 18th as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.
