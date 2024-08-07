Arena Updates & Policy Changes for the 2024-2025 Season

Box Office & Concourse Changes

Beginning this season, Dawgs games at Berglund Center Coliseum will operate with a full 360° outer concourse. This means that the previously unused space between Gates 1 and 12 will now be accessible for patrons to use once gates open. In making this change, Berglund Center box office and will-call will move to the Gate 3 box office and will only be accessible from the plaza. The main box office between Gates 1 and 12 will continue to open at 10:00 A.M. on home game days. Box office ticketing services will switch locations to the new Gate 3 location at 5:00 P.M. and remain open through first intermission as they have in the past. Only patrons visiting the Gate 3 Box Office for will-call or ticket purchases will be able to access the arena at this entrance once gates open. The general public may still enter the arena from Gates 1, 2, 10 and 12 once doors open. This change is an effort to accommodate our growing attendance by adding more space on the outer concourse for vendors, staff and patrons.

Cashless Concessions

Berglund Center concession stands and Club 611 will no longer accept cash payments. The box office will still accept cash for ticket and parking purchases. The box office will offer a concessions gift card available for purchase with cash and redeemable at all concession stands, excluding vendors. Third-party vendors will designate their own payment policies. Rail Yard Dawgs will continue to accept cash transactions for ticket packages, merchandise, guest services during games (raffles, chuck-a-pucks, etc.), and auctions. The Booster Club will continue to accept cash for 50/50 raffles as well. An ATM is also located in the Coliseum near Gate 4 for your convenience.

Redeem Vouchers Online

Ticket vouchers may now be redeemed online using the same ticket webpages as single game ticket purchasers. Voucher holders will select the game of their choice, then select the voucher option that matches their voucher. When prompted, you will simply enter the voucher's serial number online. Tickets will be generated using eTix's standard procedure for mobile delivery. Voucher redemption is free of additional fees both, online and at the box office. Voucher serial numbers may only be used once and restrictions may apply. Here's a helpful video about redeeming vouchers online. Full season ticket holders with Free Friend Friday vouchers will also be able to utilize this online feature for those select games. This new feature is an effort to reduce box office lines and add a new level of convenience for patrons with vouchers.

Updated Patron Policies & Prohibited Items

A complete list of Patron Policies & Prohibited Items can be found on our website. This page provides the most up-to-date list and should be referenced before attending games.

Brooms of any size are not permitted to enter the building

Season ticket holders who choose to throw anything on the ice will be immediately ejected and will lose their season ticket seats. No refunds will be afforded and those seats will no longer be available to you. The only exceptions include chuck-a-pucks during the allotted time, stuffed animals on Teddy Bear Toss Night, and hats after a player's hat trick.

Patrons may bring umbrellas through security upon entry, however umbrellas will be left the entrances with security for the duration of the event. Security will not be held responsible for lost, stolen or damaged umbrellas.

Updated Clear Bag Policy & Medical Bags

In the interest of providing a safer and more secure venue for all to enjoy, there is a new and more specific Clear Bag Policy that applies to all patrons and third-party vendors. All bags must be smaller than 12" x 18" x 6" and completely clear. This includes, but is not limited to, purses, backpacks, diaper bags, belt bags, etc. There is no locker-style storage for non-approved bags and other prohibited items. Third-party vendors are permitted to bring their displays in boxes, wagons, etc. however all bags must still comply with this policy even when entering through the vendor entrance. All bags, including medical bags, are subject to search, seizure and rejection by security and staff. This updated policy aims to provide the highest level of security for patrons and to speed up the security process at entry.

Patrons with medical bags are encouraged to use clear bags as well. However, if the contents of your medical bag are not able to be transferred to an approved clear bag then your bag will still be permitted in the building upon security's approval. Season ticket and package holders that expect to carry medical bags to multiple games should contact the front office to pick up a Medical Bag Tag beginning in October. This tag may be displayed on your medical bag upon entry to ensure security allows the bag in the arena. Medical Bag Tags are not required.

