Hunter Signs Contract with Roanoke

August 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that Ryan Hunter has signed a contract with the organization.

Hunter played his rookie season with the Columbus River Dragons (FPHL.) The left-handed forward delivered an impressive performance last season, securing 29 goals and 46 assists in 52 games with the Dragons.

Dawgs Head Coach Dan Bremner spoke on Hunter's rookie season, "Ryan plays a well-rounded, hard game. He will fit really well with the Dawgs' identity we have established over the years."

Prior to his time in the FPHL, Hunter played for the Cochrane Crunch (NOJHL) from 2019-2022 and the Red Lake Minors (SIJHL) from 2021-2022.

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

