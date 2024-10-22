Thunderbolts Sign Forward Matthew Barnaby, Jr.

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of forward Matthew Barnaby Jr. for the 2024-25 season. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be this Saturday, October 26th against the Huntsville Havoc.

Barnaby played for the Thunderbolts during the 2019-20 season before the COVID shutdown occurred. During the 2019-20 season, Barnaby tallied 14 goals and 34 points in 44 games, including 3 power play goals. Due to the Thunderbolts going inactive during the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Barnaby signed with the Huntsville Havoc, tallying 12 goals and 25 points in 23 games played. The Buffalo, New York native spent two seasons in the ECHL between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Orlando Solar Bears before heading to Finland to play with Rovaniemen Kiekko (RoKi) in the Mestis league.

"I'm super excited and I'm looking to contribute in any way I can. There's a great group of guys here and I couldn't be more excited to play for Jeff Bes again." replied Barnaby when asked about how it feels to be back with the Thunderbolts.

"We're excited to have Matthew come back to Evansville. He certainly brings energy, skill and commitment to our team and our organization," said Jeff Bes about the signing of Matthew Barnaby Jr. "We can't wait to see what he does on the ice. Matthew is a great kid, and the fans are going to love him.

