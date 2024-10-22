Ice Bears Set to Ignite the 2024-25 Season with New Coaching Staff, Fresh Talent and High-Octane Hockey

SPHL

Knoxville Ice Bears







Knoxville, TN - The Knoxville Ice Bears are gearing up for an electrifying 2024-2025 season, bringing energy, intensity, and new faces to the ice. With a completely revamped coaching staff and fifteen new players added to the roster, fans can expect a high-paced, hard-hitting brand of hockey that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

The Ice Bears' new coaching team is ready to lead the charge, bringing fresh strategies and a dynamic approach to the game. Their focus on relentless offense, tight defense, and team unity promises to take the team to new heights. Fans can look forward to watching an exciting, fast-paced style of hockey that will showcase the new talent and reinvigorate the team's championship aspirations.

"We're thrilled about the direction this team is heading," said John Gurskis, head coach of the Knoxville Ice Bears. "Our players are hungry, driven, and committed to giving their all on the ice. This season, we will bring intense intensity and competition that our fans will love."

The Ice Bears are ready to bring the heat to the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) this year, with veterans and newcomers eager to contribute to what promises to be an unforgettable season.

The season starts with back-to-back home games on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26. The puck drops at 7:00 PM each night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Friday, October 25: The first 1,200 fans in attendance will receive a free adult jersey courtesy of UT Medical Center.

Saturday, October 26: Celebrate Chilly's Birthday with the Ice Bears! The first 1,000 fans will receive a free cupcake courtesy of Food City, and the first 1,200 kids (12 and under) will receive a free youth jersey sponsored by East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Fans won't want to miss the excitement of opening weekend as the Ice Bears look to make an early statement and set the tone for an unforgettable season.

