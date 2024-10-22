Knoxville's Dalton Skelly Named Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that defenseman Dalton Skelly of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week for October 18-20.

Skelly scored two goals, including one game-winner, and added two assists in leading the Ice Bears to a pair of road wins over Evansville to kick off the 2024-2025 season.

On Friday, Skelly assisted on both of Knoxville's second-period goals before scoring the game-winner 3:13 into overtime as the Ice Bears rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Evansville 3-2. The following night, Skelly notched his second goal of the season as Knoxville downed the Thunderbolts 3-2.

Returning to Knoxville for his fifth professional season, Skelly played 16 games for the Ice Bears in 2020- 2021, scoring a pair of goals and adding five assists.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Michael Gillespie, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, 3a), Matt Dorsey, Evansville (2 gp, 2a), Grant Loven, Fayetteville (2 gp, 1g, 4a, +3), Noah Finstrom, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Tao Ishizuka, Macon (1 gp, 1g, 1a), Alec Baer, Peoria (1 gp, 2g, ppg), Brent Moran, Quad City (1-0-0, 2 ga, 33 svs) and Tim Kent, Roanoke (2 gp, 3g, 3a)

