Thunderbolts Sign Billett, Gahagen Called up to ECHL

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Thunderbolts, proud member Southern Professional Hockey League, announced Thursday the signing of veteran goaltender Brian Billett. The move comes on the heels of goalie Parker Gehagen being loaned to Newfoundland of the East Coast Hockey League. The Thunderbolts are back in action Friday night for the first of two home games this weekend. They'll face Macon beginning friday, then Birmingham on Saturday. The puck drops at Ford Center at 7:15 pm both night. Friday is Indiana Donor Network Night, while Saturday is Peanuts Night/Boy Scouts Night.

Billett comes to Evansville with four years of professional experience, most recently with the Pensacola Ice Pilots of the SPHL. The Goose creek, South Carolina native began his pro career with the Knoxville Ice Bears, also of the SPHL. Billett has 60 professional victories to his credit. Before that, he was a star goaltender for perennial power Boston College. Billett joins veteran keeper Braeden Ostepchuk as Head Coach Jeff Bes' new goalie tandem.

As for Gahagen, the Buffalo, New York natives call-up is a well deserved one. In six games between the pipes, the West Point alumnus went 3-2-1 with a .919 save percentage. He is coming off a weekend road sweep of Quad City, which included his first professional shutout, a 3-0 blanking of the Storm last Friday.

