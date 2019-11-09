Thunderbolts Shutout by Quad City
November 9, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
The Thunderbolts did everything right it seems except find the back of the net, as the Thunderbolts launched 40 shots on goal, but couldn't find the back of the net somehow, falling 4-0 to Quad City. Taylor Pryce, John Schiavo, Michael Casale, and Shane Bennett (empty net) had the goals for Quad City, on 23 total shots.
The Thunderbolts return to the Ford Center this upcoming Friday, November 15th, as they take on the Peoria Rivermen, beginning at 7:15pm CT. For tickets, call 812-422-BOLT (2538), go online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets directly at the Ford Center Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019
- Thunderbolts Shutout by Quad City - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Birmingham Loses Close Game in OT - Birmingham Bulls
- Rivermen Outlast Mayhem in Third Period - Macon Mayhem
- Reichert's Four Point Game Helps Rivermen Beat Macon, 5-2 - Peoria Rivermen
- Thunderbolts Fall to Quad City in OT - Evansville Thunderbolts
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
- Marksmen Stay Undefeated Thanks to Two Pairs of Goals - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Preview: Mayhem vs. Peoria Rivermen (Game 8) - Macon Mayhem
- Rivermen Punch their Way Through Macon in 5-3 Win - Peoria Rivermen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.