Thunderbolts Shutout by Quad City

November 9, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





The Thunderbolts did everything right it seems except find the back of the net, as the Thunderbolts launched 40 shots on goal, but couldn't find the back of the net somehow, falling 4-0 to Quad City. Taylor Pryce, John Schiavo, Michael Casale, and Shane Bennett (empty net) had the goals for Quad City, on 23 total shots.

The Thunderbolts return to the Ford Center this upcoming Friday, November 15th, as they take on the Peoria Rivermen, beginning at 7:15pm CT. For tickets, call 812-422-BOLT (2538), go online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets directly at the Ford Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.