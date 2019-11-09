Birmingham Loses Close Game in OT
November 9, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - Birmingham loses to the Pensacola Ice Flyers 3-2 in overtime on the road in the Pensacola Bay Center.
Notable players for Birmingham were Mike Davis and Matt Fuller with 1 goal a piece. Josh Harris with 2 assists.
Artt Brey closed with 47 saves in net for the Bulls.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday November 16, 2019
at Macon Mayhem
Macon CentrePlex - Macon, Georgia
6:00pm cst
---
Friday November 22, 2019
Fayetteville Marksmen
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:300pm cst
