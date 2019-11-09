Birmingham Loses Close Game in OT

PENSACOLA, FL - Birmingham loses to the Pensacola Ice Flyers 3-2 in overtime on the road in the Pensacola Bay Center.

Notable players for Birmingham were Mike Davis and Matt Fuller with 1 goal a piece. Josh Harris with 2 assists.

Artt Brey closed with 47 saves in net for the Bulls.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday November 16, 2019

at Macon Mayhem

Macon CentrePlex - Macon, Georgia

6:00pm cst

Friday November 22, 2019

Fayetteville Marksmen

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:300pm cst

