SPHL Announces Suspensions

November 9, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Peoria's Skyler Smutek

Peoria's Skyler Smutek has been suspended three games as a result of his actions in Game 31, Peoria at Macon, played on Friday, November 8.

Smutek was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 70.3, Leaving the Players' Bench, at 19:59 of the first period.

Smutek will miss Peoria's games against Macon (November 9) and Evansville (November 15 & 16).

Peoria's Alec Hagaman

Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 31, Peoria at Macon, played on Friday, November 8.

Hagaman was assessed a minor penalty for instigating and a major penalty for fighting at 20:00 of the first period.

Hagaman will miss Peoria's game against Macon on November 9.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.