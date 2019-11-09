SPHL Announces Suspensions
November 9, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:
Peoria's Skyler Smutek
Peoria's Skyler Smutek has been suspended three games as a result of his actions in Game 31, Peoria at Macon, played on Friday, November 8.
Smutek was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 70.3, Leaving the Players' Bench, at 19:59 of the first period.
Smutek will miss Peoria's games against Macon (November 9) and Evansville (November 15 & 16).
Peoria's Alec Hagaman
Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 31, Peoria at Macon, played on Friday, November 8.
Hagaman was assessed a minor penalty for instigating and a major penalty for fighting at 20:00 of the first period.
Hagaman will miss Peoria's game against Macon on November 9.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019
- Thunderbolts Fall to Quad City in OT - Evansville Thunderbolts
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
- Marksmen Stay Undefeated Thanks to Two Pairs of Goals - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Preview: Mayhem vs. Peoria Rivermen (Game 8) - Macon Mayhem
- Rivermen Punch their Way Through Macon in 5-3 Win - Peoria Rivermen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.