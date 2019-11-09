Thunderbolts Fall to Quad City in OT

The Evansville Thunderbolts battled back from two one-goal deficits Friday night against the Quad City Storm, ultimately forcing overtime. This would get Evansville a big point in the SPHL standings, however, Quad City would take the victory in the overtime period, 3-2.

Down 1-0 halfway through the game, Braden Hellems would cash in his first professional goal, cutting up the right boards, and crashing the net, scoring on his own rebound. The goal, scored at 17:02 of the second period, was assisted by Zane Jones, who picks up his first point as a Thunderbolts in his first game since being acquired from the Huntsville Havoc. Down 2-1 in the third period, the Thunderbolts would get a lucky power play goal from Connor Sanvido, who banked a shot in off goaltender Ryan Mulder, at the 9:53 mark of the third period. The goal was assisted by Matthew Barnaby. In overtime, Stephen Gaul would score the game-winning goal at 2:22, on a breakaway from Mathias Ahman.

Hellems and Sanvido had the Thunderbolts' goals, while Jones and Barnaby each picked up an assist. Parker Gahagen picked up 36 saves on 39 shots in his first game in goal as a Thunderbolt. These two teams meet once again tomorrow night at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, puck drop is at 7:10pm CT. You can catch the action on SPHL Live, or listen for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network. You can also watch the game at the official Thunderbolts Away Watch Party presented by Bud Light, at Bar Louie on Evansville's East side.

For Thunderbolts tickets, call 812-422-BOLT(2658), visit EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets at the Ford Center Box Office.

