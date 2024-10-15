Thunderbolts Open 2024-25 Season with Home Doubleheader against Knoxville

Evansville, In.: With the offseason officially in the rear-view mirror, hockey season has returned once again, with raised expectations for the Thunderbolts following their Final Four appearance last Spring. This coming weekend, the Thunderbolts begin their 2024-25 campaign against the Knoxville Ice Bears at Ford Center this Friday and Saturday night.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Knoxville Ice Bears this Friday and Saturday night at Ford Center, with both games beginning at 7:00pm CT. The first 1,500 fans in attendance for Friday's home opener will receive a free magnet schedule. Friday will also feature a Party in the Plaza outside Ford Center, with fun activities, music, and two food trucks, Mexevansville and Stuft. Saturday will be Wizards Night, and during the 2nd period, fans will have the chance to catch a "Golden Twitch" and win 20 ticket vouchers to use throughout the 2024-25 season.

Coming Soon:

Following their first road game at Birmingham on Friday, October 25th, the Thunderbolts return to Ford Center to host the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday, October 26th for Hockey Horrors Night, featuring specialty glow-in-the-dark Halloween jerseys worn by the players that will be auctioned off after the game. Joining us before the game will be some frightful friends, courtesy of Evansville Nightmare Factory. On Tuesday, October 29th, the Thunderbolts will host their annual Education Day morning game as they take on the Peoria Rivermen starting at 10:00am CT. All student/chaperone tickets are only $7 each, with a free Education Day Booklet included with each ticket for Grades 6 and under.

Scouting the Opponent:

Knoxville Ice Bears:

2023-24 Record: 16-36-4, 36 Points, 10th Place

Leading 23-24 Goal Scorer: Mitch Atkins (16 Goals)

Leading 23-24 Point Scorer: Mitch Atkins (41 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Stephen Mundinger (2023-24: 16-15-2, .909 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs KNX: 3-2-0

The Ice Bears played a preseason game against the Huntsville Havoc in Knoxville this past Friday night, falling to the Havoc 5-2. Knoxville initially led by a 2-0 score off goals from returning forward Sam Dabrowski and offseason addition Aaron Ryback.

Call-up Report

- None to Report

Transactions:

None to Report

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

