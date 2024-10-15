Dawgs Announce Three Camp Roster Moves

October 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman John Macdonald and goaltender Tyler Roy have returned from their respective ECHL training camp stints. The team also released goaltender Hunter Virostek.

MacDonald began training camp with the ECHL's Reading Royals, and will now return to Roanoke for his fourth professional season, having played parts of the past two seasons for the Dawgs. After appearing in three games for Roanoke in the 2022-2023 season, the six-foot-two blue-liner broke out last season with six goals, 16 assists, a plus-11 rating, and 61 penalty minutes in 36 regular season games for the Dawgs after signing with Roanoke on December 13. The remainder of Macdonald's pro experience to date came with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, where the left-shot defenseman had 15 goals, 59 assists, and 96 penalty minutes in 98 regular season games while adding eight assists in 14 career playoff games for the Hat Tricks. The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania native strongly contributed to Danbury's FPHL's Commissioner's Cup title run in the 2022-2023 season.

Roy enters his second full professional season after originally debuting with the Dawgs back in the 2022-2023 campaign. During his time in Roanoke, Roy has gone 6-3-2 in 12 appearances. Last season, the 26-year-old goalie had a .908 save percentage and a 2.93 goals against average in 10 games for the Dawgs. Roy also appeared in 10 games last season for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, recording a 1.96 goals against average, a .936 save percentage, and a 6-0-0 record. The six-foot-two netminder has also spent time with Macon and Fayetteville in the SPHL, as well as the ECHL's Reading Royals, but he didn't appear in a game for either of those three teams. The Brighton, Michigan native played his collegiate hockey at Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) and Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII). In 34 career college games between the two schools, Roy went 11-16-2 with a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. Roy began in training camp this fall with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Virostek joined Roanoke as a rookie entering training camp, although the six-foot-one netminder did start in two games last spring for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, both of which were wins for Columbus. Prior to his stint in the FPHL, the Turner Valley, Alberta native played five seasons in college, primarily with Liberty University (ACHA). Virostek initially committed and attended Albertus Magnus College (NCAA-DIII), appearing in one game before transferring to Liberty during the middle of his freshman year. As the Flames goaltender, the 25-year-old goalie went 49-23-2 in 86 regular season appearances for Liberty with a .923 save percentage and a 2.59 goals against average. In 10 career postseason games, Virostek led Liberty to a 6-3-1 record with an impressive .947 save clip and a 1.80 goals against average. Virostek's FPHL rights currently belong to the Blue Ridge Bobcats in Wytheville.

Training camp is now underway daily at Berglund Center, and you can find a full schedule on our website. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.