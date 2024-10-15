Birmingham Bulls Defeat Pensacola Ice Flyers in Preseason Exhibition Game

The Birmingham Bulls kicked off their 2024-2025 season in style with a 5-1 win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers in an exhibition game on October 12th. Fans at the Pelham Civic Complex got a taste of what's to come this season as the Bulls showcased their depth and skill. Newcomers and veterans alike contributed to the victory, with smooth puck movement and cohesive play on both ends of the ice.

With this exhibition win, the Birmingham Bulls are building confidence and chemistry as they prepare for the upcoming SPHL season. Bulls fans are eagerly awaiting the official season opener this Friday, where the Bulls will look to continue this winning form.

