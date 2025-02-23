Thunderbolts Edge Ice Flyers in Shootout
February 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - In Saturday night's rematch against Evansville, the Ice Flyers forced overtime, but the Thunderbolts claimed victory in a shootout.
Myles Abbate opened the scoring with a quick shot past goaltender Ricky Gonzalez, who was making his first start as an Ice Flyer.
Sam Dabrowski and Bronson Adams energized the home crowd of 6,829 when they dropped the gloves at center ice to close out the first period.
Matt Wiesner evened the score with a hard-fought second effort shot off a deflection from Eimantas Noreika.
Logan Vande Meerakker restored the Thunderbolts' lead five minutes into the third period.
Nick Pryce tied the game again with a snipe from the faceoff circle late in the period.
After a scoreless overtime, Evansville's Scott Kirton and Aidan Litke secured the win in the shootout.
Scoring Summary
First Period
EVV 1, PEN 0
13:09 Myles Abbate (7) - Aidan Litke, Cameron MacPhee
Shots on goal: EVV 7, PEN 15
Second Period
EVV 1, PEN 1
13:00 Matt Wiesner (9) - Eimantas Noreika
Shots on goal: EVV 10, PEN 9
Third Period
EVV 2, PEN 1
5:53 Logan Vande Meerakker (15) - Tyson Gilmour, Scott Kirton
EVV 2, PEN 2
15:01 Nick Pryce (6) - Ivan Bondarenko
Shots on goal: EVV 9, PEN 9
Overtime
No scoring
Shootout
Kirton, Litke
Total shots: EVV 29, PEN 35
