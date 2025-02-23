Thunderbolts Edge Ice Flyers in Shootout

February 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - In Saturday night's rematch against Evansville, the Ice Flyers forced overtime, but the Thunderbolts claimed victory in a shootout.

Myles Abbate opened the scoring with a quick shot past goaltender Ricky Gonzalez, who was making his first start as an Ice Flyer.

Sam Dabrowski and Bronson Adams energized the home crowd of 6,829 when they dropped the gloves at center ice to close out the first period.

Matt Wiesner evened the score with a hard-fought second effort shot off a deflection from Eimantas Noreika.

Logan Vande Meerakker restored the Thunderbolts' lead five minutes into the third period.

Nick Pryce tied the game again with a snipe from the faceoff circle late in the period.

After a scoreless overtime, Evansville's Scott Kirton and Aidan Litke secured the win in the shootout.

Scoring Summary

First Period

EVV 1, PEN 0

13:09 Myles Abbate (7) - Aidan Litke, Cameron MacPhee

Shots on goal: EVV 7, PEN 15

Second Period

EVV 1, PEN 1

13:00 Matt Wiesner (9) - Eimantas Noreika

Shots on goal: EVV 10, PEN 9

Third Period

EVV 2, PEN 1

5:53 Logan Vande Meerakker (15) - Tyson Gilmour, Scott Kirton

EVV 2, PEN 2

15:01 Nick Pryce (6) - Ivan Bondarenko

Shots on goal: EVV 9, PEN 9

Overtime

No scoring

Shootout

Kirton, Litke

Total shots: EVV 29, PEN 35

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.