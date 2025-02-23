Mayhem Trade Ishizuka to Ice Bears

February 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Sunday that the team has traded forward Tao Ishizuka to the Knoxville Ice Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Ishizuka, 25, from Dedham, Mass., began his professional career last season with the Mayhem after completing his collegiate career at Curry College. Ishizuka scored 25 points (8 g, 17 a) in 38 games this year with Macon.

The Mayhem are in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning and Huntsville on Thursday night before returning home on Friday for 80's Night at 7:00pm against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.