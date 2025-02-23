Game Preview: February 23 vs Evansville
February 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers return to the Hangar for game two of their three-game series against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Tonight the Ice Flyers will honor our service members with Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.
Doors: 3:00 p.m. CT
Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. CT
Watch: FloSports
Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.
Ice Flyers Record: 14-23-3-4 (35 Points)
Thunderbolts Record: 19-18-2-3 (43 Points)
PROMO INFO
- Tonight's Savings Sunday is presented by HCA Florida West Hospital.
- Fans can purchase discounted merchandise at the team's merchandise booths until the 3rd period..
- The 50/50 raffle will be a weekend jackpot benefiting Rally Gulf Coast.
- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #83 Cayden Cahill's Season Worn Navy Jersey.
WHAT ARE WE WEARING?
The team will be wearing their navy jerseys.
WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?
Away: Friday, Feb. 28 at Roanoke | 7PM | Watch
Away: Saturday, March. 1 at Roanoke | 7PM | Watch
