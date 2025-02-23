Ice Flyers Have Lead Slip Away into OT Loss against Evansville in Difficult End to Weekend Series

No team in the league has played more overtime games than the Ice Flyers.

This season, that element has only compounded the overall struggles.

For the second time in a three-game weekend, the Ice Flyers lost a two-goal lead in the final period, then fell 3-2 in overtime Sunday against the Evansville Thunderbolts, ending a crucial series at the Pensacola Bay Center in the least desired way.

"It's like there is just a black cloud over top of us and we got to get rid of it," said Ice Flyers coach Rod Aldoff, who returned earlier in the week for a third time in his career behind the Ice Flyers bench, after a decision was made to release Gary Graham from his contract.

Friday night, the Ice Flyers opened the series with a 2-0 lead in the third period, only to fall 4-3. Saturday night, they tied the game in third period, but lost 3-2 in the post-overtime shootout.

Sunday, a 2-0 lead was erased by Evansville's Issac Chapman, who scored with 11:59 left to halve the lead, then tied the game with just 2:30 remaining.

In the 3-on-3 overtime period, the Thunderbolts got a 2-on-1 rush after an Ice Flyers turnover and Aidan Litke kept the puck and wristed a shot past Ice Flyers goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez for the game winner.

Playing in just his second game since joining the team this week, Gonzalez stopped 32 shots, including a penalty shot and other great saves, but Evansville's resolve led to a big weekend. The Thunderbolts picked up six points to climb all the way into fifth place in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.

The Ice Flyers (14-23, 8 OT losses, 36 points) gained just two points, but still closed to within a point of ninth-place Macon and only two points behind the Quad City Storm for eighth-place and the final playoff spot.

Confronting the Ice Flyers, however, is they've played more games (45) than any other team in the league. They also have to travel next weekend to Roanoke, Virginia to face the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, the third place team in the league for back-to-back games.

A two-week break between games will follow before the Ice Flyers host Quad City for back-to-back games March 14-15 that will like be make-or-break for playoff hopes.

"We're past urgency," said Aldoff, who guided the Ice Flyers to three of their four SPHL championships during his tenure. "It's Game 7 every day for us.

"We played some good hockey," he said. "I was impressed with the team overall. I used this weekend to evaluate a lot. I'm evaluating everybody in this situation... and I liked a lot of things.

"It's just a matter of getting this cloud over our head (removed). Because we were in great position Friday night and great position (Sunday) to finish those games off. And we found a way not to. We have to change that."

Blake Tosto was involved in both goals to give the Ice Flyers their 2-0 lead after two periods. He assisted on Greg Susinski's first period goal, then Tosto buried a shot on a feed from Ivan Bondarenko during 5-minute power play in the second period.

But just as Friday's lead slipped from the Ice Flyers' grasp, this game took the same course.

"First (Evansville) goal, (puck) bounced off the boards and off the slot and bounced a few times right on their (stick blade) tape and the shot goes up high into the net," Aldoff said. "It's just sequence after sequence of bad puck luck.

"We fought hard. We did a lot of good things. We played a pretty good game as far as I'm concerned. The effort and tenacity was there. It's just a bad bounce here or there."

Both of Evansville goals followed situations where the Ice Flyers were unable to clear the puck from their zone. And too many times, when the Ice Flyers cleared the puck, it was a icing call and the faceoff was back in their zone.

"If you look at how Evansville played, one thing I think that's important, is they got pucks and just flipped them out and they got to the red (center ice line) and flipped them in," Aldoff said.

"That's all they did for nine periods. There were times when we were trying to make plays when there was no play there. And we just need to flip those pucks out. Just get it out, get it deep and go to work on it.

So these are things, it's a learning process, game management and knowing the situation you're in. You don't need to make something that's not there. Just keep it simple and get it out and live another day and just keep doing it. They literally did that for nine periods."

FIRST PERIOD

The Ice Flyers caught a break when one Evansville shot clanged off the goal post with 6:30 remaining. Two minutes later, Gonzalez made a big save on a point blank chance from the crease area.

With 3:50 left in the period, Susinski got a feed from Tosto following a face off and rifled a shot through traffic past Evansville goaltender Cole Ceci, who finished the game with 37 saves and won all three games in net.

There were no penalties in the period.

SECOND PERIOD

Ice Flyers captain Jake Hamilton, returning from a five-game, league-imposed suspension, made his presence known by dropping a Evansville player during a brawl that led to each team getting two guys in the penalty box.

The Ice Flyers thought they had a second goal during the 13-minute mark, but the replays showed the puck hit the cross ball, bounced down and straddled the goal line before rolling away. The referee made the right call in waving it off, even though the goal light came on.

With 9:48 remaining Evansville's Grayson Valente was hit with a 5-minute major penalty for boarding. During the power play, Bondarenko made a perfect pass to Tosto who buried the shot for the two-goal lead.

THIRD PERIOD

After Gonzalez thwarted Evansville's Scott Kirton on a penalty shot - awarded after the Ice Flyers' Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira was called for closing his gloves on the puck in the crease area with 13:31 left - the Ice Flyers seemed in good shape. But Chapman gave his team momentum with a goal from just outside the faceoff circle. He then buried a wide open look with 2:30 remaining.

GAME NOTABLES

WHAT'S NEXT?

WHO: Ice Flyers vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

WHEN: Friday-Saturday, both games at 6:05 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Berglund Center, Roanoke, Virginia.

NEXT HOME GAMES: March 14-15 vs. Quad City Storm.

