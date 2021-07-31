ThunderBolts Drop Second Straight to Schaumburg

July 31, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers scored four runs over the final four innings to capture their second straight game from the ThunderBolts, 4-1, in front of 2,874 fans at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

The game began as a back-and-forth pitcher's duel. The Boomers (33-25) had four hits over the first four innings and the ThunderBolts (23-35) had four base runners over the first three frames, but Windy City's Kenny Mathews and Schaumburg's Andrew Dean continually pitched around the trouble to keep the game scoreless into the fifth inning.

The ThunderBolts finally broke the stalemate when Jairus Richards came up with one out in the bottom of the fifth. He cranked his second career homer over the right field wall to put the Bolts ahead 1-0.

Schaumburg wasted little time in responding. Matt McGarry singled in the top of the sixth and Chase Dawson followed with a two-run homer that put the Boomers on top for good. They added a run in the seventh when Brett Milazzo singled and scored on an error. In the eighth inning, they completed their late scoring run with a Matt Bottcher triple that was followed by an Angelo Gumbs RBI single.

The ThunderBolts had three men reach base over the final three innings but were not able to break through again.

Dean (4-5) earned the win with six innings of one-run ball. Mathews (3-8) threw well, allowing just two earned runs over 6.1 innings but took the tough-luck loss.

The ThunderBolts will try to avoid a sweep in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Logan Wiley (3-1, 2.47) will make the start for the ThunderBolts. It's JULIE Family Sunday at Ozinga Field and fans will be able to get autographs and play catch on the field after the game. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 and links to the audio and video broadcasts can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.