Thunderbolts Announce 2023-24 Season Ticket Information

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts are pleased to announce that season tickets for the 2023-24 SPHL season will become available for purchase or renewal starting this Saturday, February 25th.

Limited time offers will be available for both new and existing season ticket holders who sign up for the 2023-24 season. New season ticket holders who sign up for 2023-24 season tickets before April 1st will receive one free ticket for each remaining home game of this 2022-23 season, excluding playoff games. Existing season ticket holders who renew by April 7th will be entered into a drawing for premium autographed team items and receive a 20% off merchandise coupon (one per account).

The Thunderbolts have eight remaining games on their regular season home schedule for this 2022-23 season, with the next two against the Peoria Rivermen this Saturday, February 25th (80's/Hairball Night) and Sunday, March 5th (Sunday Funday). Evansville then hosts the Macon Mayhem on Friday, March 10th (PTO Giveback Night) and Saturday, March 11th (Pink the Rink & Heart Health Wellness Night), the Huntsville Havoc on Thursday, March 16th (St. Patrick's Day Game), the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday, March 18th (Jurassic Night) and Friday, April 7th (Fan Appreciation Night), and the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday, April 1st (Superhero Night). All games (except for Sunday, March 5th at 3:00pm CT) begin at 7:00pm CT, with doors opening at 6:00pm CT.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

