Martin Called up to ECHL's Adirondack Thunder

February 23, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that defenseman Bryce Martin has been called up to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

Martin has tallied five assists in 17 games for the Dawgs since returning to the Star City back on December 30. Prior to this season, Martin played in 24 regular season games for Roanoke last year and tallied seven assists, then tacked on an additional three assists over nine games during the President's Cup Playoffs. The five-foot-nine defenseman also had two ECHL stints with the South Carolina Stingrays last season, playing in three games between December 15 and December 21 and in 24 more games from December 26 until March 17. In 27 ECHL games last season, The Fort Erie, Ontario native recorded two goals, one assist, 30 penalty minutes, and a minus-seven plus/minus. Martin also spent 12 games with Roanoke on loan from the FPHL's Elmira Enforcers during the 2019-2020 season, tallying one assist for the Dawgs. Martin returned to Elmira for the 2020-2021 campaign, where he recorded five goals and seven assists in 22 games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Knoxville Ice Bears for three games this weekend starting on tonight, February 23 at 7:05 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.