Rivermen Sign Forward Campbell Balk

PEORIA, IL - On Thursday, the Rivermen announced that they have signed forward Campbell Balk to the active roster ahead of their road game against the Quad City Storm. Balk is a native of West Olive, Michigan, and is in his first year of professional hockey.

Standing at 5'11, 176 pounds, Balk played three games with the now-defunct Vermilion County Bobcats this season. Two of Balk's games came against Quad City in which he had no points and was a minus-two plus-minus. Before starting his professional career, Balk played four years of college hockey at the Division III level with Endicott College from 2019 to 2023. Balk played two years of Canadian junior hockey in the Maritime Hockey League and the Manitoba Junior Hockey League with the Yarmouth Mariners and the Swan Valley Stampeders respectively.

Balk will be on the active roster as the Rivermen travel to Quad City tonight for a 6:10 pm matchup with the Quad City Storm. After that Peoria will be back at Carver Arena for their first of two games with the Evansville Thunderbolts in a home-and-home series. Friday's contest will face off at 7:15 pm as the Rivermen will be wearing specialty aviator jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Saturday the Rivermen will be on the road in Evansville against the Thunderbolts. Face-off is set for 7:00 at the Ford Center.

