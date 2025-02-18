Thunderbirds Weekly Report

February 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds continued their winning ways in Biloxi, Mississippi last weekend, sweeping the two-game series against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. The Thunderbirds finished off a season sweep of the Sea Wolves and extended their win streak to 10 games, their longest streak of the season. Carolina finished its four-game road trip going a perfect 4-0-0 and took all 12 possible points to remain in first place in the Continental Division.

On Friday night, the Thunderbirds tied their season high in goals putting up seven on the Sea Wolves en route to a 7-2 victory. Forwards Gus Ford and Dmitri Selyutin both scored twice while seven Thunderbirds had multi point nights. Boris Babik picked up his 10th win of the year saving 12 of 14 shots. Saturday night the Thunderbirds pulled away from the Sea Wolves in the 3rd period. Ford gave Carolina a 3-1 lead 43 seconds into the 3rd period while defenseman Clay Keeley netted his fifth goal of the season to finish off a 4-2 win over Mississippi.

The Thunderbirds return home to the Fairgrounds Arena following two weeks on the road for three games starting on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. against the Monroe Moccasins. Thursday is also Pucks and Paws Night, presented by The Pet Barn! Bring your pup to the rink as Carolina will wear specialty jerseys. Friday, Dashers Hockey comes to town for two games with Friday night's puck drop at 7:35 p.m. and on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Carolina Leaders

Goals: Gus Ford (18)

Assists: Gus Ford (28)

Points: Gus Ford (46)

+/-: James Farmer (+18)

Penalty Minutes: James Farmer (55)

Power Play Goals: Roman Kraemer (7)

Short Handed Goals: Jon Buttitta (2)

Game Winning Goals: Gus Ford (6)

Wins: Mario Cavaliere (15)

Goals Against Average: Mario Cavaliere (1.91)

Save Percentage: Mario Cavaliere (.928)

THUNDERBIRDS RECORD: 27-7-3

A Perfect Ten: Saturday night's victory over Mississippi marked the 10th straight win for the Thunderbirds, surpassing their nine-game win streak from mid-November to mid-December. Carolina over the last ten games have outscored teams 41-15, picking up two shutouts over the streak.

Ford Tough: Since missing five games over the holidays, forward Gus Ford has surged. The Tillsonburg, Ontario native has 24 points (9 goals, 15 assists) over 14 games, including six points in the sweep of the Sea Wolves. Ford, who set the Thunderbirds franchise record for points with 114 in the 2022-23 season, leads Carolina this year in goals (18), assists (28) and points (46).

Upcoming Schedule:

Thursday: 7:35 p.m. - Monroe Moccasins vs Carolina Thunderbirds - Fairgrounds Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

Friday: 7:35 p.m. - Dashers Hockey vs Carolina Thunderbirds - Fairgrounds Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

Saturday: 6:05 p.m. - Dashers Hockey vs Carolina Thunderbirds - Fairgrounds Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

