Overcoming Hurdles: Bedard Skates Again in FPHL Home

February 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - For Charlie Bedard, professional hockey, especially in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, is like riding a wave.

"A big thing I live off of is everything happens for a reason," Bedard said. "Last year, I thought I was coming back here after the expansion draft and wasn't too sure about what was going on in the SPHL. Then, I started with the Huntsville Havoc [of the SPHL] this year. That's the basis of my career. Everything happens for a reason... You've just gotta ride the wave not too high and not too low. Just stay even-keeled."

The wave Bedard rides has strengthened his mindset toward dominating for a team he cherishes for more than the results it produces on the ice.

Bedard took the ice at the Danbury Ice Arena on Nov. 23 for the first time since returning via trade from Monroe. And the emotion he still struggles to describe made him realize he was in the right place again.

"It's just a different feeling than playing in any other rink in the FPHL," Bedard said. "It was just hard to really wrap my head around it."

A distinct connection between the Hat Tricks and their fanbase stands out to the 26-year-old defenseman. But Bedard didn't return to the same club he suited up for in 20 games last season only for the building's aura on game nights.

"Definitely something you can't really find with any other team [in the FPHL] is the culture we have here," Bedard said. "It's easy to fit in with every personality on the team."

And through 27 games this season, Bedard has settled into a role among Danbury's blueliners. Bedard has one goal and eight assists but his skating numbers only represent a small part of what he looks to bring.

"He's a great addition to our lineup since he's been here," co-head coach and defenseman Kyle Gonzalez said. "We've felt like we've added a lot of depth to the back end and having someone like that with experience at the [SPHL] and experience at this level definitely rounds out our back end."

Years before Danbury received Bedard back, a Southampton, N.Y., native, his professional career looked uncertain as he transitioned from playing collegiately to professionally.

By his second and final season at Morrisville State (Division III) in 2020, Bedard had devoted himself to developing his career and helping the program win. He didn't hesitate to buy into everything his coaching staff had done to support him upon arriving in 2018.

"I always have this saying that there are hockey players and guys who play hockey. Charlie was that kind of guy," Morrisville State coach Kevin Krogol said. "He was a kid we came across very late and we had high expectations for him, and he was happy to be here and be a part of it ... He was just a kid you wished some guys who had more skill would be."

Bedard had taken the steps to grow as a player and expected the opportunity to transition into a professional career. But his concerns grew about his future as a collegian and he ultimately decided to move on from college hockey after two seasons, forcing him to navigate finding his first professional opportunity.

A challenge similar to what he faced in high school stood in front of him.

"I wasn't getting too much playing time," Bedard said of his high school senior season. "In my head, I was just capitalizing on every opportunity I was getting to put my best foot forward every time."

Bedard signed with the Delaware Thunder during the 2021-22 season in February and played in 19 games. The following season, Bedard spent 28 games with the SPHL's Vermilion County Bobcats before returning to the Thunder for 14 more games.

Even with the opportunity for desired ice time, Bedard was challenged to adapt to a different playing style from what he was used to in college.

"Delaware was definitely a big drop when it came to the pace of play," Bedard said. "There are a lot of similarities when it comes to structure with Danbury and compared to Monroe and to a lot of teams that I've heard about in the FPHL."

Last season, Bedard signed with the Hat Tricks on Nov. 11 and was later loaned to the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen for 18 games. There, he says he began understanding certain differences between the FPHL and the SPHL among teams' play style and strategic approach while learning from his mistakes on the ice.

The exposure and guidance benefitted Bedard, yet opportunities to grow his career with an SPHL franchise weren't guaranteed.

Still, Bedard's drive to further his career hasn't changed from when he first decided to play hockey as a child. His father Dan, a former two-year professional goaltender overseas and eight-year practice goalie for the Islanders, influenced him to embrace and learn from the sport at a young age.

For the two-time Hat Trick, Bedard is back in a family that supports him in moments of success and shortcomings.

"I've played for coaches who kind of give it to you or have a little notepad out and just give you a little headshake," Bedard said. "We're all about the next play. Gonzo says it in the room, 'We don't say sorry here.' We just work on the next play, we'll get better. And we all stick up for each other. It's the same thing when it comes to the goalies. If they let a soft one in, we always pick each other up and make sure we're ready for the next play."

Encouraged by the Hat Tricks' drive to improve in the second half of the season, Bedard is invested in winning while developing individually.

"Bedard specifically has taken the details to heart and learned how to be a pro on and off the ice," Gonzalez said. "You look at him, he's a machine, too, without his gear on. He's grown as a player. With his IQ, defensively, he's doing a great job for us."

"Over the past couple of weeks, I think we've just bought into our systems. Not to say we didn't before but I think we fixed a couple of things and make sure everyone is detail oriented and dialed in for practices," Bedard said. "That's where everything starts in making sure our practices are tough on each other. We're making sure we're not just beating each other up in practice but bringing that to the weekend."

Eighteen games remain for the Hat Tricks as their playoff push begins and Bedard's contributions have helped Danbury swipe second place in the Empire Division.

