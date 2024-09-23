Thunderbirds Sign Austin Blumbergs to One-Year Contract

September 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward Austin Blumbergs to a one-year contract

Blumbergs joins the Thunderbirds after a five-year collegiate career with St. Bonaventure

Blumbergs was originally selected by the Buffalo Bandits in the fifth round (88th overall) of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft.

The Penn Yan, New York product finished third in career points (66), fourth in goals (54) and second in games played (57) in Bonnies program history.

