Black Bears Sign Luc Magnan to a Two-Year Contract

September 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has signed defenceman Luc Magnan, 32, to a two-year contract. The Pine Falls, Manitoba native was drafted 17th overall by the Toronto Rock in the second round of the 2015 NLL Draft.

Magnan played 11 games with the Halifax Thunderbirds last season, his fourth season with the team. In his eight-season career, the right-shot defenceman has played in 106 regular season games, split between the Thunderbirds, the Rochester Knighthawks, and the Toronto Rock. In that span, he has scored four goals and 31 assists for a total of 35 points. Magnan has also played in seven career playoff games, recording seven assists.

Prior to joining the NLL, Magnan played lacrosse at Robert Morris University between 2012-2015. In that time, he played in 53 games, totaling one goal and four assists for a total of five points.

"We are very excited for Luc to join the Black Bears," said general manager Rich Lisk. "Luc is someone we have targeted for a long time. His experience, toughness and lacrosse IQ will fit perfectly on our backend. As I always say, we are looking for the kind of player that has a high character and Luc is second to none in that category. I believe Luc will quickly be a fan favorite in the Capital City."

