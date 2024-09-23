Mammoth Ink Forward Vince D'Alto to One-Year Contract Agreement

September 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Vince D'Alto to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Most recently recording 74 points (41g, 33a), 24 ground balls and six caused turnovers in 17 appearances during his 2024 campaign, the Kings Park, New York native was impactful once again for his Boston University squad.

Just one point short of tying his career-best effort from his junior season (75 points: 45g, 30a), the 5-11, 185 lb. graduate student concluded his college career with a whopping 280 points (167g, 113a), 121 ground balls and 24 caused turnovers in 63 games played with the Terriers.

Named to the Tewaaraton Watch List each of the past three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024), the talented finisher was included in both the 2024 First Team All-Patriot League and 2024 First Team All-New England classes.

Tying a career-high record of seven goals during a Feb. 10 showdown against Vermont University (where new Mammoth teammate Warren Jeffrey hails from), his explosive ability to score from a variety of spots makes D'Alto an interesting prospect in the world of box lacrosse.

Set to get his first chance at cracking an NLL roster this fall during the Mammoth's Training Camp, which is slated to begin inside Foothills Fieldhouse late next month, the right-handed forward joins the likes of Ryan Lee, Zed Williams, Connor Kelly, Tyson Gibson and company in holding down personnel on that side of the floor.

