Thunderbirds Re-Sign Buttitta for 4th Season

Winston-Salem, NC - In the first of their offseason re-signings, the Carolina Thunderbirds reached an agreement with their captain, John Buttitta, for the 2022-2023 season. On December 31st, 2021, Buttitta became the 3rd captain in franchise history.

"I'm really excited to get back to work this season," said Buttitta. "This group of players has already invested so much into this team, and we've got some unfinished business."

Thunderbirds head coach Garrett Rutledge greatly admired Buttitta's consistency last season. He noted, "Boots fully embraced his role as captain and leader of the Thunderbirds. When we need someone to step up, he's always there to push these guys both on and off the ice."

The Cleveland, OH native had a career season in 2021-2022. His 30 goals, 51 assists, and 81 points were each the highest of his FPHL career. Buttitta arrived in Carolina in early 2020, adding firepower to an already potent Carolina offense. In just seven games before the 2019-2020 season shut down, Buttitta notched eight goals, seven assists, and 15 points with his new team.

Through 87 regular season games with Carolina, Buttitta ranks 6th on the franchise's all-time goals list with 40, 7th in assists with 65, and 6th in points with 105.

"I'm proud of the player he's become," Rutledge continued. "I'm very excited to see Boots lead our pursuit of a Commissioner's Cup this season."

Buttitta and the Thunderbirds open the season on the road on October 21st in Port Huron. Thunderbirds fans will get to see their team return home on October 29th against Delaware.

