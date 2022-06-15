Chris Leveille Inked for 2022-23 Season

June 15, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Sea Wolves Head Coach Phil Esposito announced Chris Leveille as the second player signed for the 2022-23 Sea Wolves roster.

"We are excited to have a veteran player and leader like Chris coming to Mississippi", Phil Esposito said.

The Guelph, Ontario native has had a career at nearly every level. In the ECHL, with the Brampton Beast, he notched 31 goals with 65 assists for 96 points. In the SPHL, where he played for the Fayetteville Fireantz, he scored 92 goals and 173 assists for 265 points. In the FPHL, he has scored 76 goals and 91 assists for 167 points in 90 games played with the Williamsport Outlaws (defunct), Watertown Wolves, and the Port Huron Prowlers.

Leveille has also played 6 games at the AHL level with the Laval Rocket.

"I have never had the chance to coach him, but I have coached against him for a few years and witnessed the impact he can have on a game firsthand! He has succeeded and played at higher levels and will bring his professional experiences with him to guide our young team", Esposito added.

Chris will join Head Coach Phil Esposito as one of his assistant coaches for the upcoming season.

"He will be an extention of our coaching staff here in Mississippi that will help to develop our winning culture in Mississippi", Esposito said.

