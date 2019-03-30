Thunderbirds Put up Double Digits on Prowlers with 11-2 Win

A Chase Fallis hat trick and a four-point night for Jiri Pargac was more than enough to put Carolina past Port Huron.

Carolina opened the game scoring nine unanswered goals into the middle frame before the Prowlers could muster one on the scoreboard from Matt Robertson to make it 9-1. After 40 minutes Carolina outshot the Prowlers 44-20.

Jonathon Juliano would make it 9-2 at the 3:42 mark of the third period, but the game got out of hand too quick and too early for Port Huron. Back-to-Back Chase Fallis goals on the power play put the Thunderbirds into double digits and capping a special teams on the power play that went 4/6 and stayed perfect on the penalty kill.

Carolina heads to Danville to take on the Dashers to cap off the weekend, and Port Huron stays home to welcome the Watertown Wolves for the final regular season home game at McMorran this year. Puck drop is scheduled for 3pm in Port Huron. The live game broadcast can be heard on ebw.tv.

