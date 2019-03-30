Enforcers Prevail in Shootout, 4-3

The Enforcers came off their first loss of the season to the Mentor Ice Breakers and were looking for revenge as they concluded the home portion of their schedule. After a lengthy awards ceremony the Enforcers and Ice Breakers met one final time at First Arena.

The first period saw a lot more excitement then Elmira was able to achieve in yesterday's matchup as they came out with much more energy than they had twenty four hours prior. Elmira fired shot after shot at Derek Moser with minimal stoppages, but nothing got by either netminder until the Enforcers finally tallied on a Brandon Vuic opportunity on the rush with just 2.4 seconds to go in period one. The Enforcers led in the shots category with a whopping 12-7 advantage, while Nick Niedert stopped everything he saw.

Elmira continue their push early in the second as Brandon Vuic drew a delayed penalty call and Nathan Pelligra took advantage to bury one past Moser at 6:49. However, as we learned last night Mentor will not go down easily as Nathan Farrington scored on the power play at 15:26 and then Tommy Mahoney tied the score with just nine seconds to go. The Enforcers went to the locker room tied up at two a piece, but with a shot advantage of 24-17.

Mentor got the third period lead early as Patrick Porkka snuck one by Niedert and the Enforcers were forced to chase throughout the rest of the period. It took until almost the 15 minutes mark, but Gavin Yates slammed one by Moser to bring the Enforcers back even. However, nothing would be decided in regulation or in overtime. It would take a shootout to decide it with only Anton Lennartsson and Sean Reynolds able to score, while Niedert sat a perfect 4 for 4.

The Enforcers head to Mentor for an afternoon matchup tomorrow at 4:35 pm and then have two remaining road games to finish off the season in Watertown and Mentor before the playoffs begin. The Enforcers play the first home game in Elmira since 2012-13 April 13that 7:05 pm with their opponent to be determined. Get your tickets now at 607-734-PUCK!

