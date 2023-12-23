Thunderbirds Pot Three in Third to Win 6-3

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds scored three unanswered goals in the third period to turn a tie game into a 6-3 victory over the Columbus River Dragons on Saturday night at The Annex.

With the game tied at three following 40 hard-fought minutes, Carolina scored three times in the third period to pull away. Two of those goals came off the stick of Jan Salak including the eventual game-winner just 46 seconds into the frame. Salak would also add an empty net goal to secure the victory with just under two minutes remaining.

Justin MacDonald (8-5-13) and Kyle Moore (2-7-9) scored to extend their personal point scoring streaks to seven games each. Carter Shinkaruk added the other goal for Columus in the loss.

The River Dragons will now break for the Christmas holiday and come back on Friday, December 29 at home against the Thunderbirds. Game time is slated for 7:35 pm. Single game seats are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

