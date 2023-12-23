Hat Tricks Prevail in OT, Sweep Prowlers in Weekend Set
December 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
The Hat Tricks gave their fans an early Christmas present Saturday night with a 4-3 overtime win over the Prowlers to secure the weekend sweep. Forward Jacob Ratcliffe fired a slapshot into the back of the net to give the Hat Tricks the win at 2:33 of OT. With the victory, the Hat Tricks have now won six straight games against the Prowlers dating back to last season and nine straight in Danbury.
