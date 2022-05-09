Thunderbirds Name Cary Ross Director of Hockey Operations

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have named ownership partner Cary Ross as the team's Director of Hockey Operations for the 2022-2023 season. Ross has been an owner of the Thunderbirds since the team's inception in 2017 and has been instrumental in its operation.

Joining her husband in the Thunderbirds office, Lisa Ross will head the team's ticket sales efforts. The Ross's bring many years of business experience to Winston-Salem. Cary has spent the last 40 years conducting sales in the graphic arts industry. Lisa brings sales experience as well, most recently working as a buyer for a Fortune 500 company.

"My wife, Lisa, and I are very excited to relocate from Chicago to Winston-Salem and begin a new chapter in our lives," said Ross. "Hockey has always been a love for me, and the ability to run my own team is a dream come true. We are looking forward to working with our sponsors and fans to make the Thunderbirds experience very special."

Thunderbirds majority owner Barry Soskin is pleased to have an ownership partner in the office. "I feel better when there is skin in the game at the day-to-day level. I'm excited about the opportunity to work with Cary as we look to make changes," said Soskin. "We want to be more fan friendly, as well as a good corporate partner for each and every one of our sponsors. Cary and I speak every day on how we want to implement new ideas and bring a Commissioner's Cup back to the Triad."

The Carolina Thunderbirds recently completed their fifth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. This campaign concluded with a trip to the second round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. Carolina has participated in every Commissioner's Cup Playoffs since their inaugural season of 2017-2018.

Soskin continued, "Cary and I have been best friends since, well, let's just say forever. Longer than I have been married, and I have been married over 40 years."

In addition to their move to Winston-Salem, Cary and Lisa are soon expecting a fifth grandchild who will join Landon, Madeline, Ari, and Spencer.

