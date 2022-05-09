River Dragons Submit Final Roster and Protected List for 2022 Offseason Expansion Drafts

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have made a series of moves to set their final roster for the 2022 offseason and have submitted their protected list for the expansion draft due to commence this summer.

Prior to the season concluding Monday night in Watertown, defenseman Paul Fregeau and forward Jay Croop were declared assistant coaches for the 2022-23 season, and thus regardless of playing status and ability do not need to appear on the final roster player list for this offseason and as such are not eligible to be selected in an expansion draft.

Additionally, with the season concluded, all loaned players (who previously did not count against the player total of 30 in the FPHL) now return to their FPHL clubs, and thus numerous moves have been made to get the River Dragons under that 30 number while still remaining in compliance with league rules for who can be selected in an expansion draft.

"These roster moves are necessary due to the growth of the league which is a good thing" team owner Jeff Croop said. "While the roster must be trimmed down due to the rules, there is a lot of time to get the roster where we need it to be before October. We are confident last season's fan favorites will still be here post-expansion."

Any released players for the offseason roster space squeeze can still re-sign with the River Dragons or any team they wish for the 2022-23 season.

The River Dragons offseason roster list stands at 26 players, 13 of which are protected from selection in the expansion draft. The River Dragons 13-man protected list is made up of six forwards, five defenseman and two goaltenders.

Details regarding the 2022 offseason expansion draft will be announced by the FPHL at a later date.

River Dragons protected list:

F Alex Storjohann

F MJ Graham

F Josh Pietrantonio

F Hunter Bersani

F Austin Daae

F Jagger Williamson

D Edgars Ozolinsh

D Justin Schmit

D Jake Schultz

D Ian White

D Brody Duncan (returned to FPHL roster from loan list)

G Bailey MacBurnie

G Sean Kuhn (returned to FPHL roster from loan list)

