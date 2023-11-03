Thunderbirds Make Three Roster Moves Before Blue Ridge

November 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Popoff and Gregory Felder. To make room on the roster, defenseman Kody Gibbs has been released on waivers.

Felder agreed to terms following signing a PTO earlier this week. Popoff, who signed a PTO with the Thunderbirds during the offseason, comes to Carolina following a stint with the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Calgary native spent the past four years playing for the University of Jamestown.

The Thunderbirds roster currently sits at 19 players, 11 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023

Thunderbirds Make Three Roster Moves Before Blue Ridge - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.