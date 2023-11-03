Thunderbirds Make Three Roster Moves Before Blue Ridge
November 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release
The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Popoff and Gregory Felder. To make room on the roster, defenseman Kody Gibbs has been released on waivers.
Felder agreed to terms following signing a PTO earlier this week. Popoff, who signed a PTO with the Thunderbirds during the offseason, comes to Carolina following a stint with the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Calgary native spent the past four years playing for the University of Jamestown.
The Thunderbirds roster currently sits at 19 players, 11 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023
- Thunderbirds Make Three Roster Moves Before Blue Ridge - Carolina Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Thunderbirds Stories
- Thunderbirds Make Three Roster Moves Before Blue Ridge
- Thunderbirds Announce Two Signings Ahead of Wytheville
- Thunderbirds Ready for Home-And-Home Set against Bobcats
- Carolina Signs Roman Kraemer to a PTO
- Thunderbirds Rally in the Third Period to Win Opener, 4-2