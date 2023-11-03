Hat Tricks on Losing End of a Track Meet in Watertown
November 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
In a back-and-forth barn burner inside the Watertown Municipal Arena on Friday night, the Hat Tricks were outdueled by the Wolves, 6-5 in the third meeting between the teams this season.
Reminiscent of the first time these teams met back on Oct. 13 in Watertown, eleven goals were scored in first two periods. And just like the opener, no one found the back of the net in the third.
Check out the Danbury Hat Tricks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Hat Tricks on Losing End of a Track Meet in Watertown - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Thunderbirds Make Three Roster Moves Before Blue Ridge - Carolina Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Hat Tricks Stories
- Hat Tricks on Losing End of a Track Meet in Watertown
- Hat Tricks Lose to Carolina 4-2 in First Home Defeat of the Season
- Hat Tricks Outlast Binghamton 3-2 in Shootout Friday
- Hat Tricks Acquire F Brendan White and D Josh Labelle from Columbus
- 2023-24 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now