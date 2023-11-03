Hat Tricks on Losing End of a Track Meet in Watertown

November 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







In a back-and-forth barn burner inside the Watertown Municipal Arena on Friday night, the Hat Tricks were outdueled by the Wolves, 6-5 in the third meeting between the teams this season.

Reminiscent of the first time these teams met back on Oct. 13 in Watertown, eleven goals were scored in first two periods. And just like the opener, no one found the back of the net in the third.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.