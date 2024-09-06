Thunderbirds Go Head to Head in Mann Cup Final

September 6, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The NLL season may still be a few months away, but for six members of the Halifax Thunderbirds, the quest for the elusive Mann Cup (the Canadian National Box Lacrosse Championship) is still underway. The 2024 championship series features a thrilling matchup as the Six Nations Chiefs and the Victoria Shamrocks face off for the fourth time in Mann Cup history.

In 2023, Six Nations hoisted the Mann Cup in New Westminster. This year, Cody Jamieson, Randy Staats, Tyson Bell, Warren Hill, and Nonkon Thompson aim to secure back-to-back titles on home turf, seeking to add the Chiefs' eighth Mann Cup to their storied legacy.

"Being able to go back-to-back at a Mann Cup is a very hard thing to do," said Bell. "Not only because it's essentially professional lacrosse in the summer, but because it's the best of the best in Canada. Winning the Mann Cup at home would be a dream come true. I grew up watching the Chiefs play, so to do it with friends at home would be extra special."

On the other side, the Victoria Shamrocks are chasing their 10th title, with Clarke Petterson and Max Wilson making their first appearance in the national championship. For Wilson, the opportunity holds special significance as he represents the team he idolized as a child.

"It's showing that putting in effort year-round is opening up the right opportunities to compete for championships you dream of, which is special to see," Wilson said. "Picturing yourself playing for the Rocks as a kid and then having it happen adds an extra boost to the motivation to play well for your home city."

Both the Western and Eastern champions were dominant this summer, finishing their respective regular seasons undefeated. For the Shamrocks, it marked the first time in WLA history that a team achieved this feat.

"Our camaraderie was truly the biggest factor in our success," Wilson said. "We have a ton of fun with each other on and off the floor, and that adds to the will to win for each other when game time comes around."

The Chiefs, as reigning champions, return many players from their 2023 championship roster. Like Victoria, team chemistry was crucial to their success this season. Despite being unbeaten until the final round of the MSL playoffs, where they lost two straight to the Peterborough Lakers, the Chiefs' collective mentality helped them rebound.

"We knew we had something special from game one," Bell said. "Those two losses were honestly a good wake-up call for us. It was great to go undefeated, but the real difference was the guys in the locker room. We know Victoria is going to give it their all, but looking at our roster, we have to capitalize on everything we've built to reach that goal of another Mann Cup."

This year's Mann Cup marks the fourth time these two powerhouse teams have clashed in the finals. The history between the Six Nations Chiefs and the Victoria Shamrocks is rich, and their rivalry intensifies with each encounter.

"It means a lot to be part of this ongoing rivalry," said Bell. "Victoria has always been a dominant team in the West, and the competition between us is unmatched. The fans will get some great, action-packed lacrosse."

Wilson adds, "We know the Chiefs have a lot of veteran presence, but we're excited for the challenge. It's time to battle to create some more history that the Victoria Shamrocks Lacrosse Association can be proud of."

For several Halifax Thunderbirds players, this Mann Cup brings an interesting twist-they'll be competing against teammates they share the floor with during the NLL season. This adds a unique dynamic to the championship, turning familiar faces into rivals.

"It's going to be fun," Bell said. "Clarke, Max and I are very close, but once the whistle goes for Game 1, it's game on. I'm excited for the challenge Clarke and I will have since I cover the righties more, and Clarke is a great player."

Despite the temporary rivalry, the respect among teammates remains strong. "These are guys we train and play with all season long," Bell added. "But right now, we're opponents. It's a battle for one of the biggest prizes in lacrosse, and while we'll always respect each other, there's no holding back."

As the Mann Cup unfolds, both teams are fueled by their shared history, their tight bonds, and the desire to claim the championship once more. When the dust settles, the Thunderbirds players will reunite for the NLL season, stronger for the experience, but for now, they have their eyes on one prize: the Mann Cup.

