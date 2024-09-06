Philadelphia Wings Free Agency Week 1 Recap

September 6, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

PHILADELPHIA (September 6, 2024)- This week, the Philadelphia Wings launched the NLL free agency period with a splash, making several significant trades and acquisitions. On Monday, the Wings picked up goaltender Nick Damude and several other key pieces in the NLL dispersal draft. Then on Tuesday afternoon, the Wings dealt longtime goaltender Zach Higgins to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for forward Phil Caputo, defenseman Liam Patten, and a 1st Round Pick in the 2027 NLL Draft.

"We are extremely pleased with what we were able to accomplish early in free agency," said Wings General Manager Paul Day. "We set out to be more dynamic and athletic at all three levels and we feel as though we checked those boxes. In addition to the talent that we believe helps us right away, the 2027 first round pick puts us in a strong position for what is projected to be one of the deepest drafts in league history."

The acquisition of Damude paved the way for the trade of Higgins and marks a changing of the guard in goal for the Wings. Higgins departs the Wings after four seasons in Philadelphia, where he won 31 games and made more than 2,700 saves. His trade to Ottawa follows a season in which he set a new NLL single-season saves record with 757. The 25-year-old Nick Damude joins the Wings after solidifying himself as a top young netminder in the NLL, boasting a 10.3 GAA and 80% save percentage last season.

"It has been a pleasure to see Zach grow as a player with our organization," said Day. "He became our backbone and really established himself as a topflight goalie in the league during his time with us. We wish him all the best in Ottawa and are excited to move forward with Nick in net."

See below for a complete list of the Wings acquisitions this week.

(G) Nick Damude has been a dominate and promising goaltender since his NLL arrival in 2019. Last season, Damude finished with 624 saves, 10.31 goals against average, and a 80% save percentage.

(T) Tony Malcom is a highly athletic and intelligent lacrosse player, making him one of the best two-way defensemen in the league. Malcom has eclipsed the century mark in loose ball recoveries each of the last two seasons.

(D) Connor Sellars is a tough defender who provides an anchor to many defensive units. Sellars recorded career highs during his 2021-22 season with 88 loose balls and 17 caused turnovers and won a NLL Champions Cup as a member of the Georgia Swarm in 2017.

(D) Tim Manning, coming off his graduate season at University of Vermont, was named Team Captain and a member of the America East All-Conference First Team.

(F) Phil Caputo, a right-handed forward, had a breakout 2021-22 season recording 34 scored goals and 51 points.

(D) Liam Patten is a right-handed defenseman who suited up for the Philadelphia Wings back in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Last season with Panther City Lacrosse Club, Patten recorded 68 loose ball recoveries.

Notable departures from the Wings in week one of free agency include:

(G) Zach Higgins | traded to the Ottawa Black Bears

(D) Chad Tutton | signed with the Rochester Knighthawks

