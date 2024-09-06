Black Bears Sign Devlin Shanahan to a One-Year Contract

September 6, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has signed goaltender Devlin Shanahan to a one-year contract. The 6'0", 177 lbs. goaltender played his 2024 season with the Buffalo Bandits.

Last season, Shanahan played in 11 games for the bandits, totaling 78 minutes of playing time. In that span, he posted a 15.36 goals against average and a .747 save percentage. Shanahan was selected 43rd overall by the Bandits in the fourth round of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft.

In 35 career regular season NLL games, all with the Bandits, Shanahan has played a total of 116 minutes, recording a 14.83 goals against average and a .748 save percentage. The 25-year-old goaltender has also played six NLL playoff games with the Bandits, during which he held a 9.27 goals against average and a .867 save percentage. Shanahan won his first NLL Championship with the Bandits in 2023.

Shanahan played Ontario Jr. A lacrosse with the Mimico Mountaineers between the years 2015-2019. In that span, the Mississauga, Ont., native played in 38 regular season games for a total of 2068 minutes, posting a 8.18 goals against average and a .639 save percentage.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.