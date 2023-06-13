Thunderbirds Announce Staff Promotion & Hires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced the promotion of Andrew Buchanan to Senior Account Executive. In addition, the club has announced the hiring of James Lawless as an Account Executive, as well as James Woodward and Katherine Ferri as Inside Sales Specialists.

A native of Stafford Springs, Conn., Buchanan joined the Thunderbirds as an Account Executive prior to the 2021-22 season after working previously in the WNBA for the Connecticut Sun. An alumnus of Nichols College, Buchanan specializes in group sales and serves as the T-Birds' Youth Hockey coordinator. This past season, Buchanan was instrumental in organizing the T-Birds' Youth Hockey Jamboree, a pregame youth hockey experience that brought 16 different youth teams to the MassMutual Center before a T-Birds game.

Lawless, originally from Belchertown, Mass., joined the Thunderbirds' as a Game Operations assistant during the 2021-22 season before taking on his current role in the ticket sales department. Lawless graduated earlier this year with his degree from Springfield College.

Originally from Hartford, Conn., Woodward joined the Thunderbirds as a Game Operations and Merchandise intern before joining the team's sales department. He is currently enrolled as a Sport Management major at Western New England University.

A Springfield native, Ferri is a recent graduate of Westfield State University, where she competed on the swimming and diving team while completing her degree in communication with a concentration in Media Arts and Analysis. She joined the Thunderbirds during the 2022-23 season as an intern in the ticket sales department.

